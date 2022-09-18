BELLVILLE -- The crowd for night two of Mansfield Music Fest filtered in to celebrate the city’s beloved musical acts at Snow Trails on Saturday night.
Musicians like Symphony In Peril, Weed Demon, and Sink The Ship traveled from Columbus and Cleveland to share their talents. But most acts remained close to their stomping grounds to play.
Hardcore band, Ill Will kicked off the night around 5 p.m., with vocalist Jerrick Feagin encouraging the crowd to, through a message before a song, “just be a good person.”