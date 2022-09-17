The electro-jazz-hop group The Afrxnts launched the festival inside the historic ski lodge and gave a taste of the greatness to come. The group makes music that if you had a convertible and were driving to cash in a winning lottery ticket, you’d play “Get the Bag.”
A light fog rolled in between the old barn beams, bouncing off the giant windows showcasing the grass-covered slopes on the other side. The atmosphere was enhanced by the light show of Lee McIntosh, Potent Studios. He could easily be described as a hot version of Peter Jackson and just as skilled.
Mansfield is also adorned with musical engineer Aaron Nicolas. He constantly taps his tablet throughout every show, ensuring optimal audio infusion. He believes the more young talent he can mentor, every show gets better.
Weird Al’s Amish Paradise had been taken to a more raw level as the Amish parody slap punk band “Dutch Oven” kicked off the fun on the outside stage. Long beards, straw hats, suspenders – the band tossed hay into the crowd during the songs as a man in a horse mask galloped around and twerked.
Musically, there were some good chops, as they say.
But when the act is performance art, and the schtick essentially revolves around a base fascination that there are different people living different ways, the tunes could get lost.
Among the crowd were two recently engaged young people, Ben Whitley and his fiance, Gabriella. Whitley spoke about the fest's potential massive impact locally, but I was more interested in wedding planning conversations.
How many people should they invite? Who gets cut? They just want an amazing party, that’s it.
“Zac just asked if he could be invited,” Whitley said to his soon-to-be lifemate as Source Media’s Zac Hiser joined the conversation.
“No, I didn’t ask. I said, invite me!” Hiser said.
Back in the lodge, Nick Careless was a one-man vocal assault that somewhat presented himself as someone who really couldn't care less – but that was just his black-eyed mask.
He carried much passion in those chords – wanting the entire venue laughing and not taking the whole process too seriously. But how could you not?
The talent’s there and his popular song about apathy, when it comes to rent and life, is all of our lives, the struggle for motivation against a backdrop requiring servitude for something no one signed up for.
Careless songs should be played around a campfire at 2:13 a.m. where it’s hard to tell if the voices in your head are from the substance, the music or childhood suffering.
“I gotta get sober. The party is over.”
Darkness descended on the base of Mt. Mansfield, giving Under Substance green lights to go with their alternative metal glow. They are a metal variety act that compels shoulders to crash into each other in the crowd to match the speed of the delivery. Twenty years ago, if you presented this show to Mansfield hardcore legends “Time Has Come,” they may have wept, as there where no more metal genres to be conquered.
They can do it all – double bass scream master drummer, breakdowns into rising thrashcore – but a question they might ask is what specific metal direction do they want to turn? Fine tune the rage as the foundation is amazing, the second-to-last song forever burned in my frontal lobe.
“...for truth is in the stew. Eat ****. Die quick. That’s all you knew,” E. Mahoney of The Touch said under the balcony of the lodge.
“I wanted a quote about MMF or your band, not sure that’s the quote I was looking for,” I said.
“Yes, yes, it is,” Mahoney said walking away and up the stairs.
At the launch pad, a space space station forever locked in the Earth’s orbit, or a discovery rover with an unquenchable thirst for new planets and galaxies.
Again, not trying to get stabbed and I realize there will be backlash from this story, but the Mid Ohio music scene is a space station. With every possible potential to break the orbit and head towards a new galaxy.
Will MMF be the impetus behind a level-up of an already intensely amazing scene, consuming gravity like Plath used to “eat men like air?”
One of the true talents that got the scene off the launch pad was Thuh Koz, the hip hop duo that blended love and life into lyrics, that required the audience to be engaged behind the beats of DJ DroJack and a stage presence that you just wanted to feel and hold.
For real, so much shimmer I was like Gollum taking a small step toward the stage with every song. They really do make music for anyone that just wanted a pause from their existence.
Dew covered the lawn as The Touch, northern Ohio’s coolest band on record, kicked off. What gave them that distinction?
They all have amazing hair, they are rough hot, like Brad Pitt in Fight Club, the jeans are dirty but you’re curious about the stains, white hairband electric guitar, satirical tattoos and the constant screaming of, “The Touch!” between songs.
Musically, they are a cleaner, more honed version of Chrimpshrine, with “Safety Wasting Away” being a theme for both.
Brain.Wav was keeping everyone’s neurons firing inside as Sadhour prepared for the last show. This was the second final show I’d been to for this band, and one can only hope there are many more to come.
“Mansfield doesn't have a huge scene. But everyone's been working together to make it happen, it really brings the best out,” said Cam Stearns of Sadhour.
Here’s a test: in the middle of a song, look around and see how many humans in the crowd are lip-syncing right along with it. With Sadhour, it’s always a sea of rolling mouths in unison with the sound.
“Just like my dad,” the themes of influence and character change and one could argue “Running Away” might be more about heading towards something, a finality, a movement.
One of the reasons for the last show was the lyrics no longer aligned with the life of the band.
“I’m just not that sad anymore,” Whitley told me.
EDM giants Spooky Boy and Powers Up closed the night as brains melted into the bar and watery eyes couldn’t stop blinking.