Martin Luther King Jr.
Wikimedia Commons

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (MIMA) is inviting the public to a special service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

The service will be held Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. at Maddox Memorial Church of God in Christ (C.O.G.I.C).

martin luther king, jr. SERVICE - 1

For more information on the Dr. King service, click the flier image to enlarge.

