MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (MIMA) is inviting the public to a special service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
The service will be held Jan. 15 at 4 p.m. at Maddox Memorial Church of God in Christ (C.O.G.I.C).
MIMA President Lawrence Rawls said the service will be MIMA's first event honoring MLK since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event's traditional community choir will return, performing a series of upbeat selections meant to inspire.
"We've got some of the very best singers in town. We appreciate them so much," Rawls said. "It's just a really nice evening for everybody to come together and celebrate Dr. King."
The program will include an address by local hospice chaplain Dave Matos, who will speak about King's impact on the Latino community.
"(King) marched and fought and stood up for everybody," Rawls said.
Rawls said King's legacy of service is an inspiration for all pastors. He said that like King, pastors should seek to make their churches a place where people of every race and ethnic background can unite for worship and fellowship.
"Though Dr. King was a pastor, he was a man of God, he was clergy, he went beyond that," Rawls said. "We're all supposed to give service. He took it to a whole other level of service."
Rawls described King as a pastor who made an impact not just in the pulpit, but in the streets.
"That's who were trying to be as well," he said, referring to the collective group of Mansfield clergy.
"It's not just about Sunday morning service. It's about starting food banks and clothing the poor."