MANSFIELD – William Cole has been running from God for most of his adult life.
Now, the Mansfield man says he’s done running.
Cole, 58, is opening a church for addicts. Mansfield Recovery Church will host its first services on June 3.
Cole is in recovery himself. Now six years sober, he says God has changed everything about him and turned his life around.
“My life before was very evil, very crooked, very ugly. I couldn't stand to be around myself,” he said. “I literally hated myself. But (God) loved me enough to save me, so I've dedicated my life to Him.”
Mansfield Recovery Church will have "Twelve Steps with Jesus," a faith-based recovery program, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and church services on Fridays at 6:30 p.m.
Cole said he plans to bring in a rotation of pastors, choirs and worship bands from other churches in the area. The first service will include a message from Jay Hill, the pastor of Paradise Church.
Even though the church hasn't opened yet, Cole is certain it's going to make a difference.
“I've got active addicts wanting to plant flowers because they feel like it's theirs. They're a part of it," he said.
Cole said visitors don't have to polished or have everything figured out.
“Those who struggle with addiction, depression, anxiety, I want them to know that they're the majority here," he explained.
Cole began drinking as a teenager and was incarcerated for the first time at 18. In his late 30s, he began doing drugs. Cole says he used to be part of a Mexican drug cartel. He’s had friends who have died from overdosing, as well as a late wife.
After getting clean, Cole began giving talks at recovery events. He found a faith home at Paradise Church. Nevertheless, he said most addicts feel judged while visiting church.
“This is a place where they can come knowing I've been where they've been, done the bad things that they've done and God turned it around for His glory,” Cole said.
“We're not going to be judgmental about it. You come as you are.”
Cole grew up in Mansfield, the son of a Southern Baptist minister with a church on Bowman Road. One day, while he was driving back from a speaking engagement in Sandusky, he felt called to go back to that church and pray.
Cole said God had been prompting him to go into ministry, but he’d been running like a scared rabbit. He thought he couldn’t be a minister because of his prior marriages.
“I said ‘God, if you truly want me to minister, I need to know directly from you that you're calling me to do it or I won't do it,” Cole said. “And I didn’t mention it to a soul.”
Less than two weeks later, a friend called him up and asked if he’d ever considered opening a church for addicts.
That friend had a building available – a former church located at 1124 Poth Road.
Since then, Cole has been amazed at the way things have fallen into place.
He already had a full set of musical instruments sitting in his garage – a trade he took for a family that needed a vehicle, but didn’t have the money to pay for it.
He needed chairs for the building. A fellow church member closing a restaurant franchise offered him as many as he needed.
“Everything here God has given. It's crazy but I love it,” he said.