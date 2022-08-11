MANSFIELD -- The newest piece of furniture in the children's department of the Mansfield public library isn't just for kids.
The main branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library recently introduced a family workstation at one of its computers. The workstation consists of a small wood desk and adjoining cubicle that can serve as a playpen.
The playpen has a firm cushion on the bottom, a small mirror and cheerful illustrations of flowers on the inside walls.
Children's librarian Kinsey Landin said she's seen parents struggle to use the computers while also keeping a stroller-bound baby entertained.
“Being a mother myself, I know how hard it can be to try to get anything done," she said.
The family workstation is located near the play area, which was recently relocated to a more open area immediately off the entrance to the children's department.
“The idea was having it near the play area, that way if they have different-aged kids, maybe an older kid can be playing (in the play area), they have their little one here beside them and then maybe even older kids on the computers," Landin said.
Landin, library director Chris May and a member of the MRCPL board all discovered the family workstation around the same time, when a similar model at a Virginia Library went viral online.
Conversations on how to bring a workstation to the main branch came shortly thereafter.
“Anything that makes life simpler for caregivers is extremely important. We want them to not only feel welcome at the library, but to be able to use it," May said.
"Having that computer access, whether it's applying for jobs, whether it's signing up for social services, checking email or even printing off boarding passes – of they can get it done easier than they could get it done before, I think that's a win."
The desk is currently available on a first-come, first-serve basis. May said if the demand goes up, the library may consider a reservation system.
Landin said she hasn't seen the desk, which was installed on July 25, being used much yet, but there has been plenty of curiosity about it.
May added that the MRCPL purchased multiple units. One will be installed soon at the Ontario branch library. Administrators are still deciding where the other ones will go.
“Depending upon usage, I think we have the space here to incorporate another one (downtown)," May said. "If it takes off, absolutely, we would.”
Other recent updates include switching the story time room and office spaces to bring children's programming into the forefront of the children's wing.
Landin said the story time room used to be tucked into the back corner, which made it hard for families to find.
“People didn't always know there were events going on back there because it was such a closed-off dark area," she said. "We thought it would be great to have it out here where people walk in and they can see through the windows things are going on.
"We have noticed that has helped increase program attendance a lot.”
Landin said she's seen more families take advantage of the play area during a recent wave of warm weather.
"It's been nice to see all these new families coming in and just playing," she said. "They don't have to come and check out books or anything like that.
"They can just hang out and have a free spot to hang out in the cool for a while."
