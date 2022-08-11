Family workstation at the Mansfield Richland County Public Library

The new family workstation at the Mansfield Richland County Public Library's main branch is located in the children's section. 

MANSFIELD -- The newest piece of furniture in the children's department of the Mansfield public library isn't just for kids. 

The main branch of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library recently introduced a family workstation at one of its computers. The workstation consists of a small wood desk and adjoining cubicle that can serve as a playpen.

workstation

The workstation is recommended for children ages 2 and younger.
