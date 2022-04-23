MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Garden Club presented Kingwood Center Gardens with a new eight-foot sculpture fashioned of brushed stainless steel.
“Nurturing Hands” by sculptor Michael Liscano pays tribute to members of all garden clubs for their dedication in nurturing and enhancing flora in our lives.
Clustered, vertical flora-like forms rise from the base of the sculpture. Hands represent the contribution of countless volunteers.
An installation celebration was held on Thursday, April 14 in the Carriage House Patio Garden, the site of the sculpture. Connie Pastor, club president, officially presented the sculpture donation.
“Kingwood is honored to accept this sculpture. We value the unique legacy of this club and appreciate the sculpture’s theme of paying tribute to garden club volunteerism,” stated Josh Steffen, executive director of Kingwood Center Gardens.
The concept for the sculpture became evident as the Mansfield Garden Club began planning for their 95th anniversary in 2023. The Mansfield Garden Club was founded in 1928 by a group of ladies led by Mrs. Luise Mack King, the second wife of Charles Kelley King, and Mrs. Jessie Baxter Black, wife of Frank Black.
It was the first garden club in Mansfield and one of the first in the State of Ohio. Through the years, the club members have taken active roles in community gardening, landscaping projects, flower shows, and supporting Kingwood in an array of events, programs, and projects.
