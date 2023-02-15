David Hoag

MANSFIELD -- David Hoag, DDS, the chief dental officer for Third Street Family Health Services in Mansfield, has been selected the 2022 Dr. James F. Quilty, Jr. Award for Champions of Oral Health recipient.

Hoag will be officially presented with the statewide award during a ceremony Thursday. The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. at North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC).

