MANSFIELD — Jody Johnson can feel an excitement surging around homegrown food.
“I feel like people are feeling it," said Johnson, a Mansfield resident and third-year gardener. “Everyone I talk to is like, ‘I’m planting my first garden this year.’”
For Johnson, gardening is more than just a hobby. It's a way to bring people together to promote healthy eating, sustainable living and food sovereignty.
That's why she's hosting her first crop swap on April 1 at 311 Bowman Street on the North End Community Improvement Collaborative Urban Farm.
“Crop swaps” occur when people gather and trade items like homegrown fruits and vegetables, herbs, potted plants and even seeds. Some crop swaps include items like flowers, eggs, jams and preserves, honey, baked goods and gardening books and magazines.
April’s inaugural gathering will focus on seeds and sprouts. Anyone who has seeds or plants to swap can bring them, but it’s not required, Johnson said. Soil, containers and seeds will be provided.
Johnson said she hopes to make the crop swaps a monthly event, held at different locations throughout the year.
Although Johnson said she’s not an expert, she wants to share the knowledge she has and create a space where more experienced gardeners can help beginners.
“I’ve had a few friends that have always been really good at gardening and planting. I’ve just kind of watched them and learned from them and been inspired,” she said.
“I’m going to set up stations and definitely allow other people to share as well.”
In the future, she may add lessons on food preparation and how to enhance the taste of vegetables. She'd like to find someone who can do a presentation on canning.
Andy Vaughn, of Califarmer of Madison Township, said he was excited to see the development of a crop swap in Mansfield.
"A seed/plant swap that develops into a crop swap is a prime example of creating local food systems and food sovereignty," he said. "It allows people to learn about different varieties of plants and how to grow them, which can help them to become more self-sufficient in their food production.
Vaughn said events that connect people and focus on food systems knowledge contribute to food sovereignty, which occurs when communities control how their food is produced and distributed through sustainable methods, rather than relying on large corporate entities.
While the concept of food sovereignty is most often discussed in the context of Native American communities, Vaughn said it's just as vital in Richland County.
"Food sovereignty is an important concept because it puts the power back in the hands of the people who produce food," he said.
"It also helps to ensure that food is produced in a sustainable way, that it is accessible to all people, and that it meets the cultural and nutritional needs of the community."
For more information on the Crop Swap, contact Johnson at jjohnson@ncstatecollege.edu.
