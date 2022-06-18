MANSFIELD — Community members of all ages headed downtown on Saturday to watch the city’s first-ever “Juneteenth Parade.”
As part of “Juneteenth Downtown,” the parade celebrated the newest federally-recognized holiday, Juneteenth, with dancing, music, food and more.
“This is probably, right now, one of the biggest moments of my life,” said Rhonda Sylvester, the owner of Flippin’ Good Seasoning.
“We’ve had so many downs and so much degradation in the city, and this is something where we can finally come together as a people and love on one another and support one another and just show the world that we’re proud of our city, but we’re also proud of ourselves," she said.
Kids gathered on the sidewalk to watch the dance and musical performances.
Sylvester, who was selling her seasoning blends at the parade, said that Saturday was a chance to show the world that even when faced with obstacles, Black people will continue to achieve.
Not too far from Sylvester’s tent was Twyla Wilkins of Momma’s Sugar Kisses. As she stood proudly behind her display of cakes, puddings and pies, Wilkins tearfully explained how much the day meant to her.
Not only for her sake, Wilkins was honored to be at the parade for her mother, Bessie Wilkins, who passed away last year. Wilkins grew up baking with her mom and started her business to continue her legacy.
As she welcomed guests under her tent to get a glimpse of her baked treats, Wilkins said she hoped everyone felt the same sense of love and peace she did at the event.
Just as Wilkins and Sylvester both started their own business, Romanual Bronson said the day was a beautiful celebration of Black excellence and success.
Bronson, who teaches lesser-known parts of Black history to children in his church, hopes that the kids at the event left inspired and wanting to know more about their history.
Bronson said that above all, he hopes the children at the parade walked away with a sense of pride in themselves and where history has led their culture.
Not only for Black people, as Grace Dixon of Providence Baptist Church explained, the celebration was for everyone.
“I was walking in the parade and screaming and hollering for our church, but it’s just a good feeling to see everybody come together,” said Dixon.
“It’s not just a Black thing…it's a community thing, and everybody is coming together as one. I just love it.”
