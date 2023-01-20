MANSFIELD -- Soon LGBTQ+ people and allies will have a new resource to help them recover from substance use disorders.
Proud Sobriety is a peer-led support group hosted by Third Street Family Health Services. The group will meet every Friday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, located at 41 Bowman Street in Mansfield.
The first meeting will be on Jan. 27. The group offers a safe space for LGBTQ+ people and/or allies to find sober supporters and build connections to achieve greater recovery success for substance-abuse disorders. All will be welcome no matter their religious beliefs or affiliation. Attendees do not have to be a member of a 12-step recovery program.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, studies have shown that, when compared with the general population, gay and bisexual men, lesbian, and transgender individuals are more likely to use alcohol and drugs and experience higher rates of substance use disorders.
One of the most important tools for recovery success is social support. When LGBTQ+ people seek treatment or recovery help, they may face challenges such as homophobia, discrimination, and insensitivity. This can make it extremely difficult to feel comfortable in a recovery program and threaten consistent participation.
Proud Sobriety will support all paths to recovery while encouraging a kind, loving, and respectful social environment. To learn more, call Meri McCann at 567-333-0279 or email mccannm@thirdstreetfamily.org.
Meeting details
What: Proud Sobriety LGBTQ+ recovery group
When: Every Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. First meeting is on Jan. 27.