PROUD SOBRIETY

MANSFIELD -- Soon LGBTQ+ people and allies will have a new resource to help them recover from substance use disorders.

Proud Sobriety is a peer-led support group hosted by Third Street Family Health Services. The group will meet every Friday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, located at 41 Bowman Street in Mansfield.

