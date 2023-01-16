Stan Jefferson MLK Day

Supt. Stan Jefferson of Mansfield City Schools speaks during a community program honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 

MANSFIELD — Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. program included a number of participants that shared a variety of voices and perspectives at Mansfield Senior High School.

Senior High student Daniel Lloyd sang “Ordinary People” by John Legend. Senior High student Ava Bunn read “I, Too” by Langston Hughes. Senior High student C'Arah Coleman performed Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come." The critically acclaimed song was released in 1964 and became an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement.

Derrick Foster, a second grade student at Sherman Elementary, reads a poem honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Roman Grey Hendrix and Pius Edzie, both students at the Ohio State University's Mansfield campus, performed original spoken word compositions during Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day program.

