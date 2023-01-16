MANSFIELD — Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. program included a number of participants that shared a variety of voices and perspectives at Mansfield Senior High School.
Senior High student Daniel Lloyd sang “Ordinary People” by John Legend. Senior High student Ava Bunn read “I, Too” by Langston Hughes. Senior High student C'Arah Coleman performed Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come." The critically acclaimed song was released in 1964 and became an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement.
Derrick Foster, a second grader at Sherman Elementary, read a poem he wrote with his mother.
“He stood loud and proud for our rights, willing to fight. King had a dream, that we will all work as a team," Foster read from a piece of paper held by his mother.
“Today I stand as a bright young man, because Martin Luther King Jr. took a stand. Let’s continue his legacy by teaching love and peace around the world, so generations to come are fearless and bold.”
Foster's mother Shamia said she was happy her son was able to attend and participate in the ceremony.
"It's big for him to see how big of a deal Martin Luther King is and what he's done for the world in general, so that he'll know how to go out into the world," she said. “It’s a step for our young people to learn that color doesn’t matter."
Roman Grey Hendrix said she is tired of injustice and she refuses to stay silent.
A psychology major at the Ohio State University, Hendrix performed a powerful original poem called “Choking Up White Noise."
The poem spoke about the police brutality and racism Black people experience. It was a stark reminder the work King dedicated his life to pursuing is far from over.
"I am tired. So extremely tired," she recited. "Tired of complaining, tired of Karens inflicting their voice to immediate danger, using 911 as a hitman service. Tired of seeing another Black killed for no reason, a modern day lynching.
"Your finger, trigger happy, takes aim and black bodies make fermented soil and the roots remain in America," Hendrix continued. "If you are silent about your pain, they will kill you and say you enjoyed it."
Hendrix was was joined by fellow OSU-Mansfield student Pius Edzie. His poem called “I Have a Dream” about the ways America has yet to live up to King’s vision of a nation free from racism and hostility.
Seventh grade student Regan Dove sang “Bread and Roses." Dove said the union song represents a sense of solidarity with the oppressed.
Via a prerecorded video, former Mansfield NAACP President Betty Harris spoke about efforts to rename a portion of U.S. Route 30 in honor of Dr. King. Harris was also involved in efforts to fundraise for the Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Central Park.
During his address, Supt. Stan Jefferson recalled growing up during the Civil Rights Movement.
"I witnessed the Selma marches. I witnessed the March on Washington in 1963. I witnessed the Civil Rights Act," said Jefferson, a former history teacher at both Senior High and then-Malabar High School.
“Did you know that (King) would have turned 94 this year? Many of us here today probably have great-grandparents, grandparents, or even some of us may even have parents of that same age.”
He encouraged members of the audience to continue making a difference in their community, just like King did.
“So many years ago, I could never have imagined the advancements that our society has made. However, now is not the time to slow down our efforts," Jefferson said. "I encourage you to continue being that light to those around you, to continue instilling the same sense of hope that Martin Luther King gave us.
“It may sound cliche, but I have a dream for every one of our Mansfield City school students. I have a dream for our Mansfield community. And my dream is that we do not forget how far we have come, but how far we still have to go. My dream is for all of us to live happy, healthy, prosperous lives, free from racial inequalities or any other kind of divide. After all, that's what Dr. King would have wanted for us today.”
Jefferson spearheaded the district's first MLK Day community program upon his return to the district in 2020. The program was held virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 and again in 2022 due to inclement weather.
Jefferson said the event theme, 'We Are One CommUNITY,' reflects his hope that the community and schools will grow stronger together through service and connection.
"Great communities have great schools," he said. “I believe that for a community to grow, the students and the community have to be connected."
Monday's program was organized by a committee of community leaders and school staff, including Rev. Laurence Rawls, president of the Mansfield Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
Rawls said King's life of service inspired him to go to seminary and become a minister.
The pastor of Mount Sinai Baptist Church said it was important to teach and involve youth in celebrations of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"We’re trying to keep Dr. King’s memory and legacy up front," he said. "Don’t forget, because you can't forget, if you forget you're doomed to repeat mistakes.”
The program was preceded by a community breakfast prepared by staff and students in the high school culinary arts program and served by students in the Black culture and Key clubs. The Mansfield Senior High chamber choir performed the national anthem during breakfast.
A pre-recorded version of the program is available on the district's Facebook page. It includes most, but not all, of the performances and addresses.