Seven Mansfield Christian School juniors pose with a cross lended to them by their Bible teacher. The group walked more than 5 miles Friday morning to recognize Easter weekend and Jesus' sacrifice.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Seven high school juniors walked along a busy Mansfield street Friday morning with honks of support from friends and strangers.

Mansfield Christian junior Gabe Westfield said he remembered carrying a cross at Berean Baptist Church when he was younger and wanted to get his school friends together to try that again.

A group of Mansfield Christian students walked 5 miles along Lexington Avenue on Friday with a 3.5-foot cross in honor of Good Friday.

