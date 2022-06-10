MANSFIELD — Mansfield Federation of Musicians Local 159 of the American Federation of Musicians announces the “2022 Summer Music in the Parks” (MITP) series to be held this summer in Mansfield as well as several other communities.
Steve Brown, Local 159 Secretary and MITP coordinator, is pleased to announce that the 2022 Mansfield concerts will be held at the Mansfield Art Center located at 700 Marion Avenue in Mansfield.
“Not only is the outdoor pavilion at the Art Center a wonderful location for Mansfield residents to sit and enjoy FREE live music, but this is the perfect collaboration of the arts between the Art Center and our local professional musicians," Brown said.
“The Mansfield Art Center is excited to bring the AFM Local 159 Summer Concert Series to our Outdoor Pavilion. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of FREE music on Friday nights throughout the summer while relaxing in our beautiful scenery," said Jennifer Beavis, Mansfield Art Center Marketing & Development Director.
"We would also love to encourage artists to paint and create during the performance, and all are welcome," she said. "This is a family friendly event, and a chance for our community to come together in appreciation of the arts.”
Funding for these FREE concerts is provided by several local businesses, as well as a grant from the Music Performance Trust Fund. Recognition of local sponsors will be shared at each concert.
Here is the schedule for the Mansfield concerts:
Mansfield Art Center – 7pm
Friday, July 1 – AFM 159 Concert Band
The 52-member Concert Band, under the direction of Michael Grady, performs traditional marches, overtures, show tunes and light classics. Members of the band include professional musicians, educators, businessmen and women and students from the surrounding area.
Friday, July 8 – Steve Brown & Friends
Led by local educator and keyboard player/vocalist Steve Brown, this 6-piece band will perform jazz standards, 50’s rock and roll and mellow classic rock of the 60’s and 70’s.
Friday, July 15 – Suburban Brass
Led by Ken Holzworth, this is a brass quintet plus one and includes two trumpets, French Horn, trombone, tuba and percussion. They will play light classics and instrumental pop. All are current or former members of the Mansfield Symphony.
Friday, July 22 – AFM 159 Big Jazz Band
Under the direction of Shelby resident Paul Martin, the 17-piece Big Jazz Band performs the music of Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Glenn Miller and many others. The group also features original compositions and arrangements by Paul Martin and other members of the band.
Friday, July 29 – Stardust Band
Also led by Paul Martin, Stardust performs jazz standards from the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s. This self-described “mini-big Big Band” consists of three trombones, two saxes and rhythm section.
Friday, August 5 – David Berry Band
David Berry is a young guitar player and singer from Ashland who normally performs traditional country music as a solo artist. For this concert he will be joined by four other musicians. If you like the music of Merle Haggard, George Jones, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash, you will love this group.
Friday, August 12 – Percy Hall Band
We welcome back to Mansfield the Percy Hall Dance Orchestra. Since the passing of legendary Percy Hall four years ago, his son John Hall from Columbus is now leading this band. This 7-piece group performs tunes from the 30’s-50’s and features all of Percy’s original arrangements.
Friday, August 19 – Ribticklers
The final concert will feature the popular Ribticklers Dixieland Band, under the direction of Ralph Thauvette. This 5-piece group will delight the audience with the music of New Orleans.
Other Concerts
Black Fork Commons Pavilion – Shelby, OH – 7pm
Wednesday, June 22 – David Berry Band
Wednesday, June 29 – AFM 159 Concert Band
Wednesday, July 6 – Suburban Brass
Wednesday, July 13 – Ribticklers
Wednesday, July 20 – Stardust Band
Wednesday, July 27 – AFM 159 Big Jazz Band
Wednesday, August 3 – Steve Brown & Friends
Wednesday, August 10 – Abstraction
Central Park Gazebo – Crestline – 7pm
Thursday, July 7 – AFM 159 Concert Band
Thursday, July 28 – AFM 159 Big Jazz Band
Central Park – Bellville – 7pm
Thursday, June 30 – AFM 159 Concert Band
Central Park – Loudonville, OH – 7pm
Thursday, July 7 – David Berry Band
Thursday, July 21 – AFM 159 Big Jazz Band