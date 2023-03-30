Mansfield Art Center Live Art Talk April 13th
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Art Center will be hosting a live Art Talk featuring our current exhibiting artists Leigh Brooklyn, Steve Ehret, and Nick Stull on Thursday, April 13th at 6 p.m.

Join us at The MAC or watch from home via Facebook Livestream as Jennifer Beavis, of The Mansfield Art Center, engages our guests in lively discussion. We will invite the artists to share the stories behind their work and provide insight into their varied practices while touching on a wide range of topics from NFTs to Art versus current events to AI art.

