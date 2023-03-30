Mansfield Art Center Live Art Talk April 13th

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Art Center will be hosting a live Art Talk featuring our current exhibiting artists Leigh Brooklyn, Steve Ehret, and Nick Stull on Thursday, April 13th at 6 p.m.
Join us at The MAC or watch from home via Facebook Livestream as Jennifer Beavis, of The Mansfield Art Center, engages our guests in lively discussion. We will invite the artists to share the stories behind their work and provide insight into their varied practices while touching on a wide range of topics from NFTs to Art versus current events to AI art.
Leigh Brooklyn’s work boldly seats itself between classical portraiture and street artist grit. Opening conversations around gun violence, racism, and women’s rights; Brooklyn comments on the current social and cultural climate of our collective present day. Building an army of women warriors, her work commands the viewer to confront the stark realities of current events.
Nick Stull is a Columbus-based artist and designer whose experimental portraiture has been exhibited locally, regionally, and nationally. Specializing in large-scale murals, custom portraiture, and branding and design projects, Stull’s vibrant and uplifting artwork combines strong symbolism, vivid brushstrokes, and incredibly detailed miniature landscapes to elicit an emotional connection between the art and the viewer.
Steve Ehret is inspired by the natural world. He takes in his surroundings, making careful observations of moss spreading over a fallen tree, starts by making a mark without a calculated thought, and builds his work through emotional inspiration and natural interpretations that create strange and amorphous narratives, working from his studio in Canton, OH.
Join us as we hear from these Ohio artists who are actively shaping the contemporary art scene and visit the Mansfield Art Center to see their incredible work. Brooklyn’s exhibition Battle Scars, The New Protagonist, and Room with a View featuring Ehret and Stull are on view now through April 16th.
Thanks to our community partners: Richland Source, Spyder Signs, and Metal Conversions for supporting these exhibitions, and making them free and open to all, and The Ohio Arts Council.