The Mansfield Art Center is a “Place to Experience, Create and Appreciate Art.” Located at 700 Marion Avenue, the local non-profit arts organization provides the community with exhibitions, workshops and classes throughout the year.
Glass Blowing, Ceramics, Drawing, Painting, Stained Glass, and 3D Printing, are just a few of the things offered by the Art Center. Online registration for classes & workshops is available here, with prices starting at $35.
“You can try your hand at a skill before you commit to it,” said Operations Director, Jerry Francl. According to Francl, the organization has some unique qualities that enhance the workshop experience.
“We are one of the few organizations that have a glass blowing facility open to the public in North Central Ohio. Both kids and adults can try their hand at glass blowing with our instructors. It’s a really unique and fun experience that I feel everyone should try at least once," Francl said.
Perhaps one of the greatest features of the Mansfield Art Center is their membership benefits. Perks include free admission to exhibitions, invitations to previews and openings, 10% discount in their Gallery Shop, 10% discount on workshops and classes, and reciprocal benefits at over 1200 participating cultural institutions throughout the country.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
The North American Reciprocal Museum (NARM) Association is “a mosaic of 1,231 art museums and galleries, historical museums and societies, botanical gardens, children’s museums, zoos and more”. A membership at the Mansfield Art Center provides benefits at all participating NARM locations.
Memberships can be purchased online at mansfieldartcenter.org or in person at The Mansfield Art Center. Memberships start at $25 a year for Students, K-12 or in college. Individual memberships are $50 a year, and Family/Household memberships are $100. If you utilize the online registration option, monthly and annual payment plans are available for your convenience.
Paintings & Assemblages is on display through August 7, 2022 in the Elizabeth T. Black Gallery, featuring 57 original works of art created by musician and artist John Mellencamp. Admission for this special exhibition is $5 and free for members.
Also on display are Manifestationsin Paper and Clay, George Roby & Mindy Tousley in the Foundation Gallery, and Through My Eyes, Wilhelmina Marks in the Spotlight Gallery.