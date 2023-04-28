muralsunveiling.jpg

Artists unveil their portraits between the Renaissance Theatre and Park Hospitality & Conference Center on April 26. The series is titled “Through the Eyes of a Child: Painting for Prevention and Adoption."

MANSFIELD — Arlillian Nixon believes each child carries light and imagination within them.

Nixon, a kinship navigator for Richland County Children Services, said some children “have their lights dimmed by abuse.”

muralsunveiling2.jpg

Luke Beekman speaks to a crowd before unveiling murals near the Buckeye Imagination Museum on Wednesday.
muralsanderson.jpg

Drew Anderson
muralsdoup.jpg
muralsfreed.jpg

Margaret Freed
muralsgentille.mankind.jpg

Susan Gentille
muralsgoogins.mankind.jpg

Jac Googins
muralsgukich.mankind.jpg

Kristine and Nathan Gukich
muralshowell.jpg

Demetrius Howell
muralsnixon.jpeg

Arlillian Nixon
muralssowash.jpg

Evelia Sowash
muralsbeekman.jpeg