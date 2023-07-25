ManAfest Art Festival

The Mansfield Arts Festival unveiled new imaging and a new name, ManAfest, ahead of this year's festival.

 Photo Provided

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Arts Festival returns to Central Park Saturday, Sept. 16 with an updated name, ManAfest, to honor the spirit of growth in the community.

The outdoor arts and culture festival spotlights local and independent artists in and around the Richland County area, providing a chance to showcase artwork and network with like-minded creatives.

Previous Mansfield Arts Festival

An artist works on a chalk display in real-time at a previous Mansfield Arts Festival in Mansfield's Central Park.
3rd Cup Tea Exterior

3rd Cup Tea, 101 N. Main St., will host the ManAfest spoken word poetry night on Sep. 15 at 7 p.m.
Dan Lew Exchange Exterior

Dan Lew Exchange, 28 N. Main St., will host film trailer screenings, new to this year's ManAfest schedule of events.
ManAfest 2023 Festival Flyer

The official flyer for the 2023 ManAfest: Mansfield Arts & Culture Festival.
Past Mansfield Arts Festival

Several pieces of artwork surround a vendor tent at a previous Mansfield Arts Festival.

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.