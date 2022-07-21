Joe James holding Razz.jpeg

Razz and Joe James the day of their meetup at Whit's.

MANSFIELD – While fighting for his life during a 210-day hospitalization due to COVID-19, Joe James drew inspiration from an unlikely place – a dog he found while scrolling on Facebook.

A tale of two unlikely soulmates, James was able to finally meet his “spirit animal,” Razz, on July 16 after following his success story for months.

GALLERY: Joe James & Razz

1 of 7
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

If you've ever experienced the joy of creativity and culture, then you know the value of the arts. Your support of our reporting enhances that. Become a Source member today.

Tags