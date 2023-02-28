MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) and Malabar Farm State Park are co-hosting Family Fun on the Farm Festival June 24, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m.
This is the third annual festival held at Malabar Farm State Park located at 4050 Bromfield Road in Lucas.
Richland SWCD and Malabar Farm State Park is grateful to those who have helped at the festival in the past and are looking for additional partners, volunteers, exhibitors, and vendors to help grow the festival this year. Family Fun on the Farm Festival is a free festival all ages enjoy with numerous hands-on activities for children that highlight where food comes from and conservation.
The success of the festival isn’t possible without assistance from many community partners, volunteers, exhibitors, and vendors eager to share their message and an activity.
Each exhibitor is provided a 10-foot x 10-foot space free of charge. Exhibitors provide their own tables, chairs, activity, and materials.
Volunteers help in a variety of roles and food and beverages will be sold.
Please contact Theresa at sutter.theresa@richlandswcd.net or 419-747-8685 if you are interested in being a partner, exhibitor, vendor or volunteer at Family Fun on the Farm Festival.
The Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs. Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.