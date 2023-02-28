Family Fun on the Farm Festival

Malabar's Family Fun on the Farm Festival takes place on June 24.

MANSFIELD – Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) and Malabar Farm State Park are co-hosting Family Fun on the Farm Festival June 24, 2023, from 2 to 6 p.m.

This is the third annual festival held at Malabar Farm State Park located at 4050 Bromfield Road in Lucas. 

