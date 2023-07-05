French Boys Choir
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — St. Peter’s Music Series is excited to announce that it will host the National French Boys Choir, Maitrise des Hauts de France, under the direction of widely known and respected Mr. Jerome Cupelli, in a performance of sacred and classical music at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 South Mulberry Street.

The concert is a return performance. The Choir was last here in 2015 when they delighted the audience with a diverse and inspiring program of choral music.

Download PDF French Boys Choir

Tags

The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.