MANSFIELD — St. Peter’s Music Series is excited to announce that it will host the National French Boys Choir, Maitrise des Hauts de France, under the direction of widely known and respected Mr. Jerome Cupelli, in a performance of sacred and classical music at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 South Mulberry Street.
The concert is a return performance. The Choir was last here in 2015 when they delighted the audience with a diverse and inspiring program of choral music.
Mr. Cupelli has been the Director of Maitrise des Hauts de France since 2010. Born in 1980, Jérôme Cupelli, a professional journalist, and a regional delegate of the Fédération Française des Petits Chanteurs (Pueri Cantores) for the region of Upper France, is an experienced musician of great sensitive nature and musical standards.
In 2002, he became the founding director of the Maîtrise des Petits Chanteurs de Lambres-lez-Douai. In 2007, he was chosen as a juror for choir competitions with the Confédération Musicale de France; he also runs choir training sessions all across Northern France. Thanks to his technical skills, sense of personal contact, charisma, and his passion for choral singing, which he passes on to every one of his choristers, Jérôme is a true director, eager to listen to others and entirely dedicated to his mission.
Through the many concerts performed the world over, the Maîtrise des Hauts de France strives to convey its continuous search for quality in the performance of the polyphonic repertoire devoted to children’s voices. The vocal quality of the choir allows it to perform an extensive repertoire of mainly sacred music and harmonized popular songs.
The concert will take place on July 22 at 7:00 PM at St. Peter’s Church, located at 60 South Mulberry Street in Mansfield. ADMISSION TO THE CONCERT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. A free will offering will be taken up to support the choir on their tour. Additional information is available by calling the St. Peter’s Music Series at 419-524-2572, EXT. 2113.