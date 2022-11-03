MAC Masquerade

Stellare Strings Quartet came from Cleveland on Friday night to provide music for the MAC Masquerade, as visitors mingled and admired the art of all different mediums spread throughout the building.

Hundreds to thousands of crows migrate to the woods by the Mansfield Art Center each year, settling into the wooded acres of the property. The staff decided to celebrate this phenomenon through the first annual Crow Festival. A call-to-artists was placed, and the staff was shocked by the enthusiastic response. Approximately 200 crow-inspired artworks from artists across Ohio are on display, encompassing the entire lower level of the art center.

GALLERY: MAC Masquerade

1 of 37

Tags

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.