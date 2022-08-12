PXL_20220810_141144226.jpg

MANSFIELD – Saturday's Pride Festival will feature a one-of-a-kind work of art -- a four-by-six-foot mosaic created by LGBTQ youth in Richland County.

The mural was created by students from Love on a Mission, a non-profit organization that offers programming and support for LGBTQ youth ages 12 to 18. It was funded through a Summertime Kids grant from the Richland County Foundation. 

The mural will be on display during the Pride Festival in downtown Mansfield.
Love on a Mission meets weekly at Grace Episcopal Church.

