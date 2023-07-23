Happily Married

Brandon Boyle (left) and Jade Montoya (right) pose for a photo with their minister, Anthony Force, immediately following the ceremony at Inkcarceration on July 16.

MANSFIELD — Brandon Boyd and Jade Montoya aren’t interested in following convention.

That’s why, on July 16, they decided to say “I do” to each other on the steps of the Ohio State Reformatory minutes before Slipknot took the stage at THE Inkcarceration Tattoo and Music Festival.

Watch Brandon Boyd and Jade Montoya say "I do" during the 2023 Inkcarceration Tattoo and Music Festival, on the steps of the Ohio State Reformatory.

