PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth town square hopes to bring a "Hallmark Christmas movie feel" to all of its visitors, said mayor Cassaundra Fryman.
The 7th annual "Christmas in the Village" features live music, fair rides and a 2,000-square-foot synthetic ice skating rink.
More than 60 craft and artisan vendors sell Christmas decor and gifts inside the shopping tent. Eight food and beverage trucks are set up in the Plymouth town square, and a Christmas Spirits tent sells alcoholic drinks to visitors ages 21 and up.
Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Elf Village is open Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fryman said the Plymouth Improvement Committee and the event's sponsors offer ice skating, carousel rides and horse-drawn carriage rides for free.
"Our mission each year is to keep Christmas in the Village and the activities and attractions we offer free to all who attend," she said. "We are so excited for what we bring to our community and the surrounding communities in hopes of bringing Christmas cheer to everyone around."
Food trucks, artisan vendors and the Elf Village children's shop offer goods to buy. Elf Village is inside the Plymouth Area Museum at 7 E. Main St, where children can shop for gifts for loved ones and visit Santa. Adult volunteers assist shoppers with picking out gifts.
Jennifer Wagner, member services coordinator at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, said people from all over north central Ohio travel to Plymouth for the event.
"I understand that many, many people flock to this every year and we are so thankful for all the hard work that goes into it," Wagner said.