Plymouth's "Christmas in the Village" features live music, food trucks, fair rides an an artisan market. It is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 3.

PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth town square hopes to bring a "Hallmark Christmas movie feel" to all of its visitors, said mayor Cassaundra Fryman.

The 7th annual "Christmas in the Village" features live music, fair rides and a 2,000-square-foot synthetic ice skating rink.

2022 Plymouth 'Christmas in the Village'

Plymouth Mayor Cassaundra Fryman cuts a ribbon for the 2022 "Christmas in the Village" celebration Dec. 1.

