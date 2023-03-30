An artist displays work for sale at the annual spring craft and vendor show in 2019. The Mansfield Masonic Center will host its last spring craft show April 1. (Masonic Temple Association photo via Facebook)
MANSFIELD -- Nearly each spring for the past decade, multiple artists pulled out their sunny paintings, Easter decorations and handmade gifts to sell at the Mansfield Masonic Center.
April 1 will be the last Spring Craft & Vendor Show at the Masonic Center as the temple board finalizes its sale of the 20,000 square-foot building to a data company based in Michigan.
Pam Blankenhorn, secretary for the Mansfield Masonic Temple Board, said the new owners may use the building for storage. The social hall has hosted many school proms, banquets and wedding receptions since it was built in 1957.
“There’s a lot of memories in that building,” Blankenhorn said. “And this last craft show is a good opportunity for people who have never been in that building to come and check it out.”
The craft show is set to feature about 40 artists selling gifts, antiques and decor for spring and upcoming holidays. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the show will run through 3 p.m.
Blankenhorn said most artists accept cash, check and Venmo payments. The Cell Block Cafe food truck will sell lunches in the complex’s parking lot.
Admission charge is $1 at the door to support Eastern Star Charities. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle to benefit Shriners Children’s Hospital.
The annual craft show has contributed to a number of medical and educational charities over the past decade, including Scottish Rite dyslexia learning centers, children’s hospitals and the Special Olympics.
Blankenhorn said the Masonic Temple Board will likely auction off some collectibles and memorabilia before they move to a new meeting place.
The Mansfield Masonic Center is located at 1250 Middle Bellville Road.