An artist displays work for sale at the annual spring craft and vendor show in 2019. The Mansfield Masonic Center will host its last spring craft show April 1. (Masonic Temple Association photo via Facebook)

MANSFIELD -- Nearly each spring for the past decade, multiple artists pulled out their sunny paintings, Easter decorations and handmade gifts to sell at the Mansfield Masonic Center. 

April 1 will be the last Spring Craft & Vendor Show at the Masonic Center as the temple board finalizes its sale of the 20,000 square-foot building to a data company based in Michigan.

