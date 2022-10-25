crowfest01

The Mansfield Art Center gift shop includes work from local artists submitted for the first Crow Art Show. CrowFest activities are scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Anything that looks like paint produced by crows is usually an unwelcome addition to Mansfield Central Park’s monuments and benches.

But Ohio Bird Sanctuary crows CeCe and CoLee painted canvases with their talons to display and sell among human-produced art at the Crow Art Show. Curator of birds Amanda Vanderford gave the crowd treats for stepping on the perch she laid the canvases on, and later introduced water-based paint to the perch for the crows to walk in and spread to the canvas.

2022 Crow Art Show

The Crow Art Show is on display at the Mansfield Art Center Oct. 22 to Nov. 6.

