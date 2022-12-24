On Dec. 27, the MOCO will present its annual singalong of Handel's "Messiah." The English language oratorio by George Frideric Handel has remained a Christmas staple for professional and community choirs since its introduction in 1742.
"Part of the ethos of Mid Ohio Opera is to get people involved as much as possible," said Joel Vega, who serves as the organization's artistic director, in 2019.
"(Singing) is something that we can all do that is positive. We can all get together and create something beautiful and harmonious."
Vega said the evening's performance will be an abbreviated version of "Messiah" lasting between 60 and 90 minutes long. The evening will feature around a dozen solos and half a dozen choruses. An informal reception with hot chocolate and coffee will follow.
Featured soloists will include soprano soloist Heidi Kirschenheiter Vega, mezzo soprano soloist Megan Potter, tenor soloist Dylan Davis and bass soloist Andrew Potter. Pianist Sharon Grimes will serve as accompanist.
Mid Ohio Opera introduced its "Messiah" sing-along event in 2016. Similar events, which intersperse professional solo performances with chorus numbers, have become popular holiday traditions across the English-speaking world.
Vega said he believes the events remain popular because many people have performed "Messiah" in a formal choir setting in the past and are familiar with the work.
"Hundreds and hundreds of people in this area have sung it before as part of a choir," he said. "They just don't have time for all the rehearsals, but they'd love to come sing it and be a part of it."
"People sang it for decades, so really it means Christmas to them."
While many singers are familiar with the piece, Vega said it's not a requirement to participate.
"You'll be surrounded by people who know the piece really well and have sung it every year for the last 50 years," he said. "If you miss a couple notes, who cares? Everyone's encouraged to come in and give it their best try."
Chorus members will be seated in sections in the front. Vega said people who don't wish to sing are still welcome to attend the performance.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 12. N. Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield.
MOCO's December performances are sponsored by the Carl and Annamarie Fernyak Fund of the Richland County Foundation and Haring Realty.