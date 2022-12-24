Community chorus
Members of the community sing the "Hallelujah Chorus" during Mid Ohio Opera's Handel Messiah Sing-Along.

MANSFIELD — The Mid Ohio Civic Opera is asking area residents to raise their voices.

On Dec. 27, the MOCO will present its annual singalong of Handel's "Messiah." The English language oratorio by George Frideric Handel has remained a Christmas staple for professional and community choirs since its introduction in 1742. 

A community choir gathered at First United Methodist Church in Mansfield on Friday to sing selections from Handel's "Messiah," including the famous "Hallelujah Chorus" in this file video from 2019.
