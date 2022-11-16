Divebomb show

MANSFIELD -- When your band releases a new EP and it’s your birthday, what better way to celebrate than by inviting all your friends (and the general public) to a free beer, multi-band extravaganza at an old warehouse in the city?

Divebomb’s “Life is Rhythm” release show is Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The Westing House on 246 E. 4th St. in downtown Mansfield. The public is invited.

