MANSFIELD -- When your band releases a new EP and it’s your birthday, what better way to celebrate than by inviting all your friends (and the general public) to a free beer, multi-band extravaganza at an old warehouse in the city?
Divebomb’s“Life is Rhythm” release showis Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at The Westing House on 246 E. 4th St. in downtown Mansfield. The public is invited.
“We had been looking at trying to find somewhere local to have our release party that was more out of the norm than a standard show,” Jake Henry, lead vocalist for Divebomb and owner of Henry Screen Printing, said. He turns 33 later this month.
“Our friend Bryan Gladden approached me about his goal to make the Westing House location more than just a warehouse space, so we made a plan to use a section of the building to hold our show.”
Mansfield punk band, The Touch, will kick the night off followed by Bonesaw and then Cleveland hardcore legends, In Cold Blood, all with 30-minute sets prior to Divebomb’s feature set.
“Hardcore is a bit less polished than other genres,” Henry said. “The space [Westing House] is so massive and it's going to really let people experience a new album in a new space without any preconceived ideas about what to expect.”
As for Divebomb’s new EP, “Life is Rhythm,” it’s a project Henry has been working on for years and he’s very excited to share it with people in a live setting.
“For me it is almost an audible version of my personal journey over the past few years with the addition of two previously recorded songs that not only thematically fit with the rest of the album but we as a band felt deserved to be re-recorded in a more professional setting,” he said.
Divebomb’s guitarist and organizer ofMansfield Music Fest, Austin Moore, is also happy about how the album was executed.
“I'd just like to say how proud I am of how this album has turned out as far as recording/mastering quality, the music and how much fun it was. Hopefully the next release doesn't take as many years,” said Moore.
Free beer will be offered at the show (wonder where they gotthat idea?Wink, wink), but there will also be a $12 cover to enter. Here’s the cool thing: a portion of the cover charge will go towards the construction of an indoor skate park on site at The Westing House.
“A Mansfield area skatepark has been the topic of discussion in Mansfield for a couple years now and there are a number of people who would love to see a quality park brought into Mansfield,” said Henry.
“Bryan asked me andOrie Rushto introduce him to some local skaters in the area so he could gauge interest in a local skatepark. As a way for us to help we are donating a portion of the ticket sales to help get the ball rolling on what I think would be a great asset to the downtown community.”
Henry and Moore are excited to play the full “Life is Rhythm” album on Saturday night and hope to see some new faces in attendance. Their set will feature appearances from local artists, Kid Kulture of theAfrxnts,Thuh Koz,VaundoomandDJ Dro Jack.
If you love the local music scene, it’s a show you won’t want to miss. And there might even be a few unexpected things, according to Moore.
“We might have a few surprises up our sleeve but we can't leak that classified information.”