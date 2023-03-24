Winnie and Friends Black Belt Bound

"Winnie and Friends: Black Belt Bound" follows A. A. Milne's beloved characters as they hone their martial arts skills. 

MANSFIELD — Chris Hershberger described his latest book as "Cobra Kai meets Winnie-the-Pooh."

The president and CEO of Black Belt Pro Fitness, Hershberger is passionate about martial arts training. So when A.A. Milne's classic stuffed bear entered the public domain last year, Hershberger saw it as a chance to get young children interested in the sport. 

Chris Hershberger holds a copy of his latest children's book, "Winnie and Friends: Black Belt Bound"
The back cover of "Winnie and Friends: Black Belt Bound"

