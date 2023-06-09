Hip Hop Night 2023 - lead image - 1

Top left: Sempel; Top right: Kench; Bottom left: NEWERACAM; Bottom right: VaunDoom

MANSFIELD — Get ready to experience the ultimate hip-hop night at Richland Source's Newsroom After Hours, featuring four phenomenal artists on Friday, June 16.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at 40 W 4th Street in downtown Mansfield.

Kench, from Mansfield, performed and won an award for Best Hip Hop Breakthrough.
NEWERACAM (right) performs with Sadhour for the last time at Mansfield Music Fest in 2022.

