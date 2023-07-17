Robin Hawkins

Robin Hawkins is the host of the Watered Down Women podcast and screenwriter for Summer of Sorrow, a film based on real life events that transpired in Mansfield's "Little Kentucky" neighborhood in 1949. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — When Robin Hawkins was a little girl, her house was the only one on her road with indoor plumbing. 

“Probably until I was about 8 years old, the backs of the houses were just dotted with outhouses,” she recalled. 

Evelyn Simmons

Evelyn Simmons was six years old when her family left Kentucky and moved to Mansfield. Her brother Scotty was the first of nine babies that died in Mansfield during the summer of 1949.

