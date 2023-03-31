MANSFIELD -- The new president of the world's largest children's ministry will be the upcoming speaker for the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Morrow, Ashland, Richland, Crawford and Knox counties' (CEF of MARCK) annual, spring fund-raising banquet on Tuesday, April 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 2145 Middle-Bellville Road, Mansfield.
Child Evangelism Fellowship is an international, nonprofit, parachurch organization which evangelizes boys and girls with the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and establishes (disciples) them in the Word of God and in a local church for Christian living.
The ministry began in 1937 and continues its efforts to reach Every Child, Every Nation, Every Day (vision statement) mainly through Good News Clubs (after-school), 5-Day Clubs and county fairs.
Internationally, CEF ministered to over 16,000,000 children this past year in nearly every nation of the world. Locally, CEF of MARCK reached almost 4,000 children with approximately 10% choosing to receive Jesus as Savior.
In August of 2022, Jeremiah Cho was appointed the new CEF President preceded by Reese Kaufman who continues as President Emeritus in his retirement.
Jeremiah Cho has served CEF over the past 34 years in a number of roles including Local Director and National Director for CEF South Korea where he directed a staff of over 200 workers reaching 325,000 children. He was a missionary to Sri Lanka and opened the country to CEF ministry.
From 2014 to the present, he has served as Regional Director in a sensitive region with 28 countries, expanding the ministry to reach approximately 7.5 million children annually, pre-COVID.
CEF of MARCK is honored to have Jeremiah Cho along with several Ohio chapter directors and local committee members, CEF of MARCK volunteers, business sponsors, friends and guests planning to attend. For more information regarding CEF of MARCK, please contact Director, Dale Baer at 419-756-7799 or visit our website cefmarck.org.