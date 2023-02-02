andre-hunter-AQ908FfdAMw-unsplash.jpg

A group of five business owners from the cities of Mansfield, Ontario and Ashland launched a free graduation package for a spring 2023 high school graduate. Achantee King, who organized the package, said they plan to offer this package each year.

MANSFIELD -- Achantee King remembers wanting to attend the 2012 Mansfield Senior High School prom when she couldn’t afford to buy the dress she wanted.

“I wasn’t able to go to prom, I didn’t walk at graduation and I didn’t have a graduation party,” she said. “We had to pay school fees and everything, and I just couldn’t afford my diploma or the cost of walking at commencement.”

