"Luminous City"
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mankind Murals Inc studio lot, a public gathering, ribbon cutting and illumination at “Luminous City” a photographic mural installation.

The studio lot will be roped off and parking will be available at the Municipal Lot across Diamond Street. The ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce promptly at 4:30 p.m. and there will be an illumination of the artwork at 5:30 p.m.

Tags