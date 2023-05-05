ekkles01

A sneak peek of Galería Ekkles from April before all the featured artists brought in their artwork. The gallery is located on the floor above Relax, It's Just Coffee in Mansfield.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — When Diane Googins was curating her own art gallery, she knew she wanted to have a variety of styles in the space.

“I didn’t want a gallery that had only my work in it,” she said. “I wanted to give a voice to the artists locally and a little bit regionally as well.”

ekkles02

