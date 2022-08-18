Newsroom After Hours

A crowd begins to fill Richland Source's newsroom during the opening acts of Newsroom After Hours on June 17, 2022. 

 Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Zack Fletcher has played in Mansfield before.

The Findlay-area singer/songwriter has made the 70-mile trek east with his band, Moths in the Attic, to play at The Phoenix Brewing Company over the years.

Tags