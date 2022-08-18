MANSFIELD -- Zack Fletcher has played in Mansfield before.
The Findlay-area singer/songwriter has made the 70-mile trek east with his band, Moths in the Attic, to play at The Phoenix Brewing Company over the years.
MANSFIELD -- Zack Fletcher has played in Mansfield before.
The Findlay-area singer/songwriter has made the 70-mile trek east with his band, Moths in the Attic, to play at The Phoenix Brewing Company over the years.
But he's never played at Newsroom After Hours, the bi-monthly summer concert series hosted by Richland Source at Idea Works on 40 W. Fourth St.
He said in an interview this week that he's excited about the opportunity.
"I’ve been kind of aware of it, I’ve seen posters in the past," Fletcher said Tuesday. "But this is the first time I’ll be playing, and the first time I’ve been invited to play. It does look like an awesome event."
The last Newsroom After Hours concert, held June 17, packed the Source's newsroom. Attendees enjoyed free beer (courtesy of The Phoenix Brewing Company), free food (courtesy of Doc's Deli) and free admission (courtesy of Mechanics Bank, which sponsors the series) to the four-act, three-hour show.
Top-notch lighting and visual production (courtesy of Potent Studios) also accompanied the artists on-stage.
Guests who attend this month's show can expect more of the same, according to Richland Source Head of Newsroom Product Zac Hiser.
"My goal is to create a welcoming atmosphere, where people can let loose and discover new, original music," said Hiser, who organized this year's series. "I like to think of these shows as house parties. We provide free food and beer or you can bring your own.
"Ultimately I want to showcase local music, but also provide a space where people can have fun."
Fletcher will serve as the opener for a stacked lineup Friday night. Here's a quick look at who will take the stage:
Fletcher, 34, has been playing guitar since the age of 11. He began playing shows at 20, and has spent the years since playing various styles and in various settings, developing into the artist he is today.
While Fletcher said his latest project is "pretty firmly in the folk genre," his catalog at-large is a mix of folk and alternative rock.
"I like to think of it as an intimate musical experience, and it’s also powerful music. I hope to connect with people on an emotional level," Fletcher said.
"When I’m doing solo stuff, it’s not just me strumming on a guitar. It’s a pretty intricate style of playing. And it’s not traditional songwriting, either. I use a bunch of effects pedals to create textures and atmosphere within the music.
"I like to think it’s a unique thing. Hopefully it connects with people."
Fletcher said his set list Friday will contain an element of exclusivity.
"I think everything I’m gonna play that night, I’ve been playing at shows but it has yet to be recorded," he said. "So it’ll be new. You can’t find it anywhere else at the moment."
Friday night set list: Spiral Mind, Battle of Andaluz, Tongue of the Serpent, Human Things, Graphite Stars
Dude has been playing guitar since the age of 13, and he's learned how to play other instruments along the way. The Mansfield native began creating his own music in 2017 and began releasing music in 2019.
Dude said his catalog is diverse and his playing style is spontaneous.
"Overall, I do a little bit of everything with my music," he said. "There’s some hip-hop, rock, folk, psychedelia, all sorts of stuff that inspires me. But for this show, I’m doing a few fan favorites and debuting a new song."
Dude will be accompanied Friday by Lucas Collins on the drums and Heath Yoha on bass.
"The tracks we are using to fill the rest of the sound were all written and recorded by me," Dude said.
Dude said this will be his first time playing at After Hours (he was originally scheduled to play in 2020, but his show was canceled due to the pandemic), and he's looking forward to the opportunity.
"It’ll be dramatic, raucous, and a whole lotta fun," he said. "We’re gonna soft rock some faces off."
Friday night set list: TBA
Nick Harris, a Plymouth native, has been playing guitar since 2003. He was in eighth grade at the time, and he still remembers the moment to this day.
"My mom caught me sneaking to a party to see a girl and drink Mike's Hard Lemonade," Harris recalled. "So she took my TV and my Nintendo and pretty much everything in my room.
"The only thing I had left was a cheap little Esteban guitar my dad got me. So I finally taught myself three chords and fell in love."
Now Harris is entering his 18th year of musical artistry. He described his style as "sarcastic acoustic pop rock," and said he relishes the opportunity to serve as Richland County's musical provocateur.
"My style is very self-aware, somewhat sarcastic. My music would definitely come with a parental advisory sticker," Harris said.
"I expect some people who have never heard me to be a little offended, but I poke fun at myself the hardest. Underneath it all, I think my message is very positive and my heart is in the right place."
While Harris said he's in the process of putting together a band (he hopes to have it assembled by Mansfield Music Fest next month), he'll perform solo on Friday. He said he plans to perform several new songs live for the first time.
It will mark Harris' first time playing at After Hours, and the Richland County native said he can't wait.
"I was excited to finally be asked to do one," he said of the event. "I don't know if it's because of my lyrics, which have gotten me banned from a prominent venue when I first started, and gotten me involved in another online controversy.
"But after 6 or 7 years playing heavy shows in the Mansfield scene, it's nice to finally have an After Hours as another notch in my belt."
Friday night set list: TBA
The Magnavox's will cap off Friday night's show.
The Mansfield-based psychedelic rock band has been together for four years, with various lineup changes. Nick Ulrey, the band's leader and bassist, said this will be the group's second time playing at After Hours.
So, what can those who attend Friday expect? Ulrey hinted at a unique visual experience that will accompany the music.
"Our friend Roger always does a liquid light show during our sets," Ulrey said, "to give visuals and enhance the mood of the music."
Friday night set list: Eleanors X-Ray, Minimalist Mark, Mannequins In The Pond, Two Brains
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Friday and music will begin at 7 p.m. Each artist will perform four to five songs. Admission, food and drinks are all free.
Follow Newsroom After Hours on Instagram.
Join the Newsroom After Hours Facebook Group.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Spotlighting the local music scene.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.