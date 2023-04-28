Music explosion

The Music Explosion in 1968.

MANSFIELD -- Judy Stahl Forney didn't really appreciate her brother's rock-star status in 1967.

His ability hit home years later when Burton Stahl and friends performed a concert at the former Mansfield Commerce Center, reminding fans of the musical thrills provided by The Music Explosion.

Mansfield music legends Rick Nesta and Burton Stahl of the 1960s band "The Music Explosion" stopped by Richland Source on the 50th anniversary of the group's hit single, "Little Bit O' Soul."

