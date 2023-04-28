MANSFIELD -- Judy Stahl Forney didn't really appreciate her brother's rock-star status in 1967.
His ability hit home years later when Burton Stahl and friends performed a concert at the former Mansfield Commerce Center, reminding fans of the musical thrills provided by The Music Explosion.
"I was watching him play (that night) as an adult ... and I started to cry," she said Friday, her voice again choking with emotion.
"For the first time, really, I saw how talented he was and how brave he must have been to go and do what he did as a teenager. I was so proud of him."
That pride, and those tears, was felt around Mansfield on Friday as word spread that Stahl had passed away at age 75 in the hospice wing of OhioHealth Mansfield.
Stahl, whose opening bass riff to the No. 1-hit "Little Bit O' Soul" was as well-known as any rock intro, had been in ill health the last few years, according to his sister.
"Growing up with Burton was always fun," she said. "He was always laughing and joking and witty.
"Those of us in his room last night after he passed were talking about how he would be cracking a joke right then," she said.
With a laugh, Forney said she can't really recall her brother's famous appearance on American Bandstand in 1968 with his Mansfield-bandmates.
"I am sure we watched it. But I have to admit I was sort of doing my own thing in those days," she said. "I didn't realize how cool Burton was at the time. He was the cool kid. I was the nerdy one."
Armed with their No. 1 hit, The Music Explosion traveled around the county and abroad, including the appearance on American Bandstand with Dick Clark.
Though he never lost his love for music and performing, Stahl returned to his hometown and settled back in with family and friends. He began a career in the optical business, where he worked until retirement.
"He was a great brother and wonderful friend," Forney said.
The 1965 Malabar High School graduate continued to perform and participated in shows in Akron and Florida within the last year.
In the early 2000s, he worked at Downtown Mansfield, Inc., and led community projects during the early years of downtown revitalization.
His niece, Jennifer Kime, the CEO of Downtown Mansfield, Inc., said her uncle was always proud to be from Mansfield.
"It was kind of surreal for him to be that famous so young," she said, "his chance to travel, meet people and perform. It was such a big thing for him and the community.
"He always felt like am integral part of the community," Kime said. "He took Mansfield with him wherever he went. He was so proud of his Mansfield heritage."
Born in 1947 to Ralph Burton and Lois Stahl, Burton Stahl was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Ronald Williams.
He is survived by his wife, local artist Doni Stahl; daughter Bree (Dave) Guard; stepdaughter, Allison Pence; grandson, Caleb McKenna; sister, Judy (John) Stahl Forney; and close friend and fellow musician, Dane Donohue.
