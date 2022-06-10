Welcome Ladies and Gentlemen to another episode of The Open Mic Podcast! With your host Tom Hirst, brought to you by Richland Source and Newsroom After Hours!
This week we have the pleasure of chatting with Lee of Potent Studios!
This dude is doing some incredible stuff as of late for the Mansfield Music scene! We talk at length about the lighting rig that he has sunk money and an exorbitant amount of time into just for the love and interest of! As I say many times in the episode, you really don't realize what you need in your life until it's there!
We also get into the concept of creating an immersive experience that moves an audience in a direction emotionally through song set structure and live performance. As well as what he has been doing as of late in the area that truly tugs at his heart, film and directing!
Lee has been a good friend of mine for a long time now and I greatly admire him for the work he does and his constant willingness to be vulnerable with every aspect of his art that he puts out.
This was such a fun and fascinating conversation! I hope it will inspire anyone who creates, to try to push yourself to the next level of thoughtful creation.