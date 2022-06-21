Welcome Ladies and Gentlemen to another episode of The Open Mic Podcast! With your host Tom Hirst, brought to you by Richland Source and Newsroom After Hours!
On this episode, I had the pleasure of chatting with a relatively newer Mansfield local by the name of MIDDLING.
A three piece midwest skrams band that will take you by surprise with the mashup of pretty tapping styled guitars juxtapose harsh yelling vocals and heavy drivin drums.
A genre I wasn't personally aware of until I listened to their debut EP titled, "Successful Midwest Lifestyle," that came out May 31st. I am now a huge fan of this genre thanks to these three!
We had a wonderful time talking writing concepts and approaches, origins of the band, and how fun it is to travel with your friends to play music in other places that aren't your hometown!
Definitely not everyone's cup of tea, but they are well worth checking out. Very introspective and beautiful with a mix up to break that musical lull we all tend to find ourselves in when you've been listening to the same things over and over again.
Check out all the links to all of their things here! MIDDLING.
