Welcome Ladies and Gentlemen to another episode of The Open Mic Podcast! With your host Tom Hirst, brought to you by Richland Source and Newsroom After Hours!
This episode we have the one and only Mr. Ohio Lampoon himself, Raoul Dude!
Do you like style? Do you like melodies dripping with feels and a classic rock vibe that your Dad would nostalgically reminisce over? Well then the dude's got your back and this episode is for you!
We talk about his latest release in the epic unfolding saga that is Raoul Dude, entitled solipsistic Singalong. We discuss what went into it's creation and his tactics when fitting a pre-thought out theme into a collection of songs.
Who exactly is Raoul Dude? Why does he create and where is this journey called life taking him? All of those questions will be answered and more on this episode of The Open Mic Podcast!
Check out links to all of his music here! Raoul Dude
