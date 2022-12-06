Santa Claus show

The creatures in the Forest of Burzee welcome the newly discovered human infant Santa Claus.

MANSFIELD -- The mind of L. Frank Baum was a wonderful, busy, crowded world -- a three-pound organ best know for producing "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and all of its sequels.

But the New York native, born in 1856, also saw the coming of such things as the television, laptop computers and wireless telephones -- all witnessed in his novels, short stories, poems and scripts.

L. Frank Baum

L. Frank Baum (Photo by George Steckel - Los Angeles Times photographic archive, UCLA Library)
Tony Viscioni

Veteran Mansfield actor Tony Viscioni as L. Frank Baum in "The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus"
Rebekah Stefaniuk

Rebekah Stefaniuk cares for an infant Santa Claus.
Cameron Wertz

Cameron Wertz, as a young adult Santa Claus, works on toys he has created for children.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"