A baby supply donation box sits in the lobby of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library's main branch.

MANSFIELD — Kim Miller has seen many new mothers faced with a tough decision: Whether to buy baby supplies or groceries.

As a community health worker, she acts as a support system and advocate for individuals facing barriers like homelessness, unemployment, poverty, food insecurity, unplanned pregnancies and limited prenatal care.

A flier for CHAP's support programming for new and expectant mothers. 
Two wishlists have been posted at alternate library locations to encourage a wider variety of donations. For your list, please call or visit your local library. 

