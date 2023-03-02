MANSFIELD — Kim Miller has seen many new mothers faced with a tough decision: Whether to buy baby supplies or groceries.
As a community health worker, she acts as a support system and advocate for individuals facing barriers like homelessness, unemployment, poverty, food insecurity, unplanned pregnancies and limited prenatal care.
With the Moms and Babies First program, Miller works with new and expectant mothers. She said it’s not uncommon to see those mothers struggling to afford the items they need.
“A lot of them don't have just basic stuff,” she said. “We have a lot of clients that get evicted, so they lose a lot of things. They may have had some stuff from a previous pregnancy they’re using and they end up with their stuff out on the curb, getting ruined.”
During the month of March, the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will be partnering with the Community Health Access Project (CHAP) to collect much-needed supplies for new mothers and their babies.
Donations will be distributed by community health workers (CHWs) from CHAP's partner organizations, including Third Street Family Health Services.
Items can be dropped off at MRCPL branches in Bellville, Lexington, Madison, Mansfield, Ontario and Plymouth or at the Bookmobile.
Requested items include diapers and pull ups, wipes, clothes for babies up to one year old, sleep sacks, bottle brushes, toys, books, fitted crib sheets, car seat covers, swaddle blankets and teething toys. CHAP is also requesting care items for postpartum mothers, including nursing pads, witch hazel bags, breast milk storage bags, nursing tank tops, compression socks, ice packs, house slippers and self care items.
The suggested items list has been split in two and distributed among the varying library branches in order to encourage a wide variety of items. To see the suggested items at your library, call or visit your local branch.
Only new items will be accepted. Decorated donation boxes will be located inside the branches.
Jessica Ney, community engagement coordinator for the MRCPL, said the organizations chose March in honor of Women's History Month.
CHAP serves at-risk communities in six counties, including Richland, Ashland, Morrow, Crawford, Knox and Huron. Partner organizations include Wayfinders, Mansfield UMADAOP, Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo, New Mercy Outreach, the Area Agency on Aging, Akron Children's Hospital, Knox Public Health, the Madison Adult Career Center and Third Street.
“That's kind of what I love the most about being able to do the supply drive to us is that the community health workers are connected with so many different agencies in the area," said Ashley Leadingham, CHAP’s enrollment specialist and training coordinator.
Leadingham said it's possible some baby items may also go to non-traditional parents in need, such as grandparents caring for young children.
She added her favorite part of the job is when she gets to help a client's need.
“I know that people genuinely appreciate that little extra support," she said. Something that we wouldn't think much of, depending on our financial situation, it can make a world of difference in a new mom's life.
"Yes, she has a lot of stressors, but that one of those stressors is not going to be whether or not she has those basic items to take care, not just of the baby, but herself too.”
Miller said CHAP used to benefit from a local “Friends of CHAP” group that would host baby supply showers at churches, banks and other local businesses. The group has since faded away.
Miller continues looking for sales on baby items and grants to help pay for supplies, but meeting the need is difficult. She said she'd like to see more community baby showers in the future.
“Hopefully we can get back to that," she said. "It was so well-received and people looked forward to doing it.”