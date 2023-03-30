Sorelle

The Heichel sisters Madi, Bella and Ana at their home in Lexington, Ohio. The singing sisters make up the group "Sorelle," currently competing on this season of The Voice. 

 By Brittany Schock, Engagement & Solutions Editor

LEXINGTON — The Heichel sisters have always been comfortable on stage. 

From musical performances at Lexington High School to pageants at the Renaissance Theatre and VidCon conventions in Los Angeles, sisters Madi, Ana and Bella have never shied away from the spotlight. 

GALLERY: Sorelle on The Voice

Sorelle performs Queen's "Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy" during The Voice Blind Auditions.

Manasseh Samone and Sorelle perform Adele's "Someone Like You" during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

