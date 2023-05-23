Sorelle on The Voice finale

THE VOICE -- “Live Finale, Part 1” Episode 2316A -- Pictured: Sorelle -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA — The Heichel sisters' epic journey on the singing reality competition show The Voice has come to a close in dramatic fashion. 

Madi, Ana and Bella Heichel as "Sorelle" finished in fourth place in the finale episode of The Voice on Tuesday. 

