UNIVERSAL CITY, CA — The Heichel sisters' epic journey on the singing reality competition show The Voice has come to a close in dramatic fashion.
Madi, Ana and Bella Heichel as "Sorelle" finished in fourth place in the finale episode of The Voice on Tuesday.
The winner of season 23 of The Voice was Gina Miles from Team Niall, in the closest margin of victory in Voice history. Miles took coach Niall Horan to his first victory in his first season on The Voice.
The runner-up of The Voice was Grace West from Team Blake, third place went to D.Smooth from Team Kelly, and fifth place went to NOIVAS from Team Blake.
Miles performed Taylor Swift’s "Style" and Sinéas O’Connor’s "Nothing Compares 2 U" in Monday's finale episode. The 19-year-old from Paxton, IL sang "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak for the Playoff Rounds, earning a standing ovation from all four judges.
Lexington's sister trio had one last performance on The Voice stage on Tuesday evening.
As finalists, Sorelle had the honor of singing a song with their coach, Chance the Rapper. As a foursome, with a choir backing them up, they performed "Ooh Child" by The Five Stairsteps.
In a behind-the-scenes interview during Monday's broadcast, host Carson Daly asked the group how it felt being finalists on The Voice.
"We're so happy; to know that America voted us through feels even more special," Madi said.
The show also featured a segment where the finalists read special letters from their supporters. For Sorelle, the sisters read emotional letters to and from each other.
Ana recalled memories of performing as young girls with her sisters.
"Now those little girls, with eyes full of wonder and endless dreams, are in the finale on The Voice," she read.
"Every time we glance at each other on stage, I see those little girls staring back at me, realizing those dreams are finally coming true."
Sorelle was one of five artists to perform in The Voice finale, each performing two numbers: a ballad and an up-tempo song. Audience voting opened immediately after the live broadcast on Monday night, and closed at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
The trio's ballad song was "Million Reasons" by Lady Gaga and their upbeat song was "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell. Each performance earned a standing ovation from their coach, Chance the Rapper.
"The harmonies are so tight, the performance top to bottom was amazing," Chance said after their ballad performance.
"I really love hearing you guys individually and Bella specifically, being the youngest you carried the song, you reached all the high points. I'm honestly so proud."
Sorelle also got positive feedback from coaches Blake Shelton and Niall Horan. Shelton, who officially wrapped up his 23rd and final season on The Voice, said once again that the trio's performance sounded like a record.
"It's unbelievable that one person can sing that in-tune, but to have all three of you doing it at the same time is a phenomenon," Shelton said.
In a behind-the-scenes interview during Monday's broadcast, Chance the Rapper said Sorelle was "destined to make it to the end from the beginning."
He recalled the first time he heard the sisters singing in their blind audition, and observed that the trio has a "deep, seemingly unbreakable love."
"They always seem to be working together as a team trying to advance their collective goal, it shines through in all their performances," Chance said.
"You can feel how much they love their music, how much they love what they're doing and being on stage, and I think they have a huge future in music."
Win or lose, the Heichel sisters knew from the start that their future would be in music.
Ana told Richland Source earlier this month that Sorelle hoped to land a recording contract after the conclusion of the show — and possibly to continue working with their coach.
"We want (Chance) to continue to see that passion and love we have for music," she said.
"We really hope that as soon as this ends, Chance will be interested in maybe helping us out or doing something with us, because he just seems so inspired to help other artists. I really hope that's the case at the end of this."
No matter what happens next, the lessons from The Voice will carry on for the sisters.
"The Voice definitely helped me gain confidence in my voice and us as a trio, so that's a big thing I've taken from this experience," Bella told Richland Source in March.
Exposure from The Voice will also play a huge factor in the next steps of their careers. The sisters said they have gained thousands of new followers on social media, including artists, producers and other musicians in the industry.
"Sometimes that is a little scary to think about, what life might look like at the end of this journey," Madi said.
"But it's more exciting because it's what we've worked for our entire lives. We're ready for it."