LEXINGTON — The rustle of candy wrappers echoed through the hall of the senior center as volunteers stuffed tiny Ziploc bags with peanut butter cups, gummy bears, mini candy bars and plastic spider rings.
Nearly a dozen people sat at fold-out tables preparing for Lexington’s Third annual Halloween Walk.
The walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors and residents will be handing out candy along the B&O Bike Trail from the recycling bins at 205 Mill Street to Heartland Church.
The event will feature about 20 vendors, plus food trucks and a costume contest.
According to Kathy McGlone, one of the event organizers, more than 1,200 people attended last year’s Halloween Walk.
“It's just a great, safe family event. It doesn't cost anything,” she said.
“It gets them down here to this series to see what Lexington has to offer too.”
Brenda Wilson, who runs the Lexington Senior Civic Center, said a handful of senior citizens will be handing out candy.
Most of them don’t get to hand out candy during trick or treat, either because they live in the country or a senior apartment complex.
“They just love this walk,” she said.
Rebecca Bigley, family and consumer sciences teacher and student council advisor at Lexington High School, said various student groups will be manning booths throughout the day.
Students are also working on creating a kid-friendly spooky maze in lieu of the annual Haunted Hallways event of Lexington High School.
“They’re looking at joining several tents and awnings together," Bigley said. "It won’t be nearly as complex (as Haunted Hallways.)"
Bigley said the school wanted to restart the event this year, but elected to wait one more year due to a lack of finished parking space at the new Lexington High School.
She said in the future, she'd like to see students involved in both the Halloween Walk and Haunted Hallways.
"I always encourage our student council kids to be active in our community and get involved," she said.
“We’ve taken our own family to (the Halloween Walk). It’s nice to see people come out in a relaxed environment and it’s a great opportunity to get a little bit of exercise.”
McGlone spent 13 years as one of the organizers for Lexington’s Halloween Parade, which ceased a few years ago. She said she enjoys seeing families spend time together and enjoy the season in a new way.
“It was amazing to see the families coming, pushing kids in their strollers or pulling them in wagons,” she said.
“Even high schoolers and junior high groups of friends got dressed up and did a theme.”