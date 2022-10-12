Lexington halloween walk prep

Volunteers prepare bags of treats for Lexington's 3rd Annual Halloween Walk. 

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — The rustle of candy wrappers echoed through the hall of the senior center as volunteers stuffed tiny Ziploc bags with peanut butter cups, gummy bears, mini candy bars and plastic spider rings. 

Nearly a dozen people sat at fold-out tables preparing for Lexington’s Third annual Halloween Walk.

