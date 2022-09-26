ASHLAND -- The community is invited to a free performance featuring the world-renowned Escher String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church sanctuary.
The Escher Quartet, under their Ohio based organization ESQYRE is beginning a year-long education residency with Ashland City schools.
For the Oct. 20 performance the quartet will perform a community concert designed to engage people of all ages in the activities of the coming year. Works performed will inspire an exploration of classical music and help audience members learn about string quartet repertoire and performance.
The performance will also include performances by students from Ashland and Lexington High schools who have had one-on-one instruction from members of the Escher Quartet.
The Escher String Quartet has received acclaim for its profound musical insight and rare tonal beauty. A former BBC New Generation Artist and recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, the quartet has performed at the BBC Proms at Cadogan Hall and is a regular guest at Wigmore Hall, in London.
In their hometown of New York, the ensemble serves as season artists of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.
The Escher Quartet tours the U.S. extensively, performing in numerous cities and venues including New York’s Alice Tully Hall and Rockefeller University, Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, La Jolla Music Society, Savannah Music Festival, and Chamber Music Society of Detroit.
The Escher Quartet takes its name from the Dutch graphic artist M.C. Escher, inspired by Escher’s method of interplay between individual components working together to form a whole.
During the next year the Escher Quartet will be engaged in an extensive learning residency with Ashland City Schools that will include additional performances, lessons and coaching.
They will work with string students of all ages in October and May, and engage with students virtually throughout the year.
Ashland City Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Marrah, and Music Department Chair Marty Kral, have worked with ESQYRE to craft and support a residency bringing this high caliber opportunity to Ashland’s students.
“Having a group like the Escher Quartet work with our students provides a transformational experience that can have lifelong career and learning benefits,” Marrah said.
Marty Kral added that “while they are one of the most accomplished classical music ensembles in the world, they interact and support our students as if they worked in a school every day. Students are immediately at ease, and look forward to their time with the quartet.”
ESQYRE, the quartet’s new Ohio based not-for-profit is committed to providing a comprehensive educational program through music performance and education for people of all ages.
After four very successful years as Quartet in Residence at Tuesday Musical in Akron, members of the Escher Quartet and former Tuesday Musical Director Jarrod Hartzler, saw the continued need and possibilities for more in-depth engagement with schools and community organizations throughout Ohio and beyond.
Based in Ohio, the organization is committed to music education and performance through long term, in-depth, engagements and programs.