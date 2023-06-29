featured Learn to swim: Youngsters take to the water at Shelby's Seltzer Pool By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter Hayden Gray Shelby/North County Reporter Author email Jun 29, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Youngsters take part in swimming lessons on Wednesday at Seltzer Park in Shelby. By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHELBY -- Reach or throw, don’t go.That was one of the safety messages Wednesday morning at Seltzer Pool in Shelby as youngsters learned to swim during one of the four such sessions scheduled this summer.Meaning, if a child sees a fellow learner struggling in the water, don't go into the water to try to help them, possibly creating a need to save both.Instead, the proper response is to reach for something they could extend for the child to grasp onto or toss a life ring for them to use. By Hayden Gray, Staff Reporter Lessons at Seltzer Pool, 70 Parkwood Drive, are available for students ranging from preschool through fifth grade. Advanced courses are offered based upon request.“(The) focus with younger students is to get them acclimated and find what they’re comfortable with,” said Jill Potter, Seltzer Pool assistant manager.“With (the) older students, the focus is to help them grow out of their comfort zone, such as getting their eyes in the water,” Potter said.Lessons are led by pool manager Brandie Albert, Potter, assistant manager Kirsten Wasilewski and instructor Leigh Oden.Four instructional sessions are offered over the course of the summer.“Retention is great, (to) see the children who come back and their progress," Potter said.Potter stressed the importance of pre-registration in order to make the most efficient use of each student’s time. Forms to pre-register can be picked up at the pool.With the temperature of the pool, and forecast, on the rise, Potter hopes to see attendance continue to increase, as has occurred between the first and second sessions.Sessions cost $25 per swimmer and run for five straight days of instruction.Seltzer Pool will offer two more instructional sessions this summer. Information regarding those dates can be found below.-- Session 3 will take place July 10 to 14.-- Session 4 will take place July 24 to 28 (if there is enough interest). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems The Economy Swimming Business Meteorology Hayden Gray Shelby/North County Reporter Author email Follow Hayden Gray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today The Life & Culture section is powered by University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center. Find UH in Ashland Trending 2023 Lucas High School graduate dies in single-vehicle accident Open Source: 5 years later, what happened to Planet Oasis/Arcadia in Delaware County? Open Source: Clear Fork class of 1966 celebrates joint 75th birthday Madison product Ajian headed to XFL Mansfield City BOE eliminates campus wear for middle, high school Tornado watch issued until 11 p.m. for Richland, Crawford and Knox counties Richland County Land Bank to seek $750,000 in state funds to demolish Park Avenue East site New Source reporter for Shelby & northern Richland County has deep roots here DeWine: Amazon planning $7.8 billion expansion in central Ohio Debra Ann Stewart The Open Mic Podcast Spotlighting the local music scene. Loading…