MANSFIELD -- Third Street Family Health Services has announced the return of its education event for social services providers on Oct. 12.
Sidelined by COVID-19 pandemic precautions, this once-quarterly event has not been held for about two years. Wednesday, the clinic’s Medication-Assisted Treatment Continuous Improvement Committee will again reach out to educate the local community.
The committee will host public services agencies from the tri-county area. Guests will include members from all areas of public services, criminal justice, mental health, domestic violence, and children’s services.
The goal of the lunch and learn-style program is to provide a relaxed atmosphere to educate about mental healthcare-related challenges and to open lines of communication about them.
Several mental healthcare professionals will present information that is new in treatment fields and will help service agencies deepen their understanding of the community’s needs.
Who: Members of public services in Richland, Mansfield, and Crawford Counties. Not open to the public. Ticketed event.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Where: Dan Lew Exchange / DLX located at 28 N Main Street; Mansfield.
Schedule features: 1:15 to 1:25 pm: Peggy Anderson, Third Street Family CEO
1:25 to 1:50 p.m. - Joe Troilian, Richland County Mental Health Board
“Traumatic Brain Injury and What We Might Be Missing”
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all.
We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication-assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, and podiatry services across 11 locations in northcentral Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.