BELLVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Mansfield will host a Talkin’ Cleveland Guardians Baseball Brunch on Monday, Feb. 13 at Der Dutchman Restaurant, 720 State Route 97 West, Bellville.
The program will include a live auction of baseball items and keynote speakers Bob DiBiasio, Cleveland Guardians Senior Vice-President of Public Affairs, Radio Broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus and Television Broadcaster Matt Underwood. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.
Tickets also available now at WMAN Radio 1400 Radio Lane, Park National Bank Main Office Downtown Mansfield and Park National Bank Ontario Office Lexington-Springmill Road.
Donations will be accepted and 100 percent of the money donated will benefit The Friendly House.
About Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Mansfield was chartered in June 1920. It’s partnership with the Friendly House dates back to 1924. Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to serving the children of the world.
Kiwanis and its family of clubs, including Circle K International for university students, Key Club for students age 14–18, Builders Club for students age 11 to 14, Kiwanis Kids for students age 6 to 12 and Aktion Club for adults living with disabilities, dedicate annually more than 18 million service hours to strengthen communities and serve children.
The Kiwanis International family comprises nearly 600,000 adult and youth members in 80 countries and geographic areas. For more information about Kiwanis International, please visit www.kiwanis.org.