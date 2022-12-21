kiwanis logo

BELLVILLE — The Kiwanis Club of Mansfield will host a Talkin’ Cleveland Guardians Baseball Brunch on Monday, Feb. 13 at Der Dutchman Restaurant, 720 State Route 97 West, Bellville.

The program will include a live auction of baseball items and keynote speakers Bob DiBiasio, Cleveland Guardians Senior Vice-President of Public Affairs, Radio Broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus and Television Broadcaster Matt Underwood. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.

