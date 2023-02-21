MANSFIELD -- Kingwood Center Gardens will hold a half day symposium on Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Garden Gateway King Ballroom.
The 2023 symposium theme is Fostering Intentional Plant Communities. The event is open to the public and advanced registration is required.
The keynote speaker will be Austin Eischeid of Austin Eischeid Garden Design, Chicago, Illinoi. Eischeid is the designer of the Meadow Garden in Kingwood's Perennial Garden.
He will present methods to create a four-season garden by using the right combination of plants. These gardens can reduce watering and weeding needs as well as attract a wide variety of birds and other pollinators.
An Iowa native with a bachelor's degree in Horticulture from Iowa State University, Eischeid’s work experience after studying include: Hermannshof Garden in Germany under the direction of Cassian Schmidt, Orchard Dene Nursery in England, and Chanticleer Garden in Philadelphia.
In addition, he worked with mentors and colleagues Piet Oudolf and Roy Diblik on a number of projects to gain practical knowledge on dynamic planting plan designs and layouts.
Kingwood’s Executive Director, Josh Steffen, will also speak and introduce the concepts of intentional plant communities and how these design approaches differ from traditional garden design.
The symposium has been approved for the following continuing education units: 1 OCNT through the Ohio Green Industry Association; 1 CEU through the Professional Grounds Management Society; 3 CEUs through the National Association of Landscape Professionals.
The symposium registration fee is $50 for Kingwood Members and $65 for non-members. Registration includes morning refreshments. Learn more and register now at kingwoodcenter.org or call 419-522-0211.
